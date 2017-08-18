After years of travelling, extreme training and adventure racing, Events with Adventure was created. Adventurous events, walks and challenges is something we've always been passionate about, it's what we've always loved and enjoyed; for us, it's a way of life. Using our years of experience and expertise, we're now able to offer our own challenging events, to you. There's no greater feeling of achievement or accomplishment than crossing the finishing line of a great challenge!
