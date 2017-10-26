Extra Mile Media + Events is the brainchild of Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley. Two individuals with a wealth of experience in the world of Sport, Media and Event organisation and delivery. DS Media + Events is the brainchild of Steve Cram, who heads a team who have extensive experience in event organisation, delivery and marketing of major sporting events, as well as broadcasting and the media. Steve, former international athlete, World Record holder and Olympic medalist.