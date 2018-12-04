Extreme Amphibirun
Amphibirun is not your average mud run or obstacle fun day – this is the ultimate obstacle course challenge. When competitors take part in Amphibirun, they will test their personal fitness, courage, determination, teamwork and camaraderie to the limit.
