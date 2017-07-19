Extreme North Events

An Extreme North Adventure starts as soon as you register and finishes with lasting memories of both event and location. We have 100’s of miles of major scenic landscapes on Irelands Wild Atlantic Way on the edge of Europe so every mile and every day is different, no loops, no repeat courses, every mile is a new experience, new challenge. Extreme North event package has it all and gives more, amazing medals & trophies, quality merchandise, true Donegal friendship, hospitality and catering.