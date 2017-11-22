Fair Play Events

We aim to deliver friendly and affordable sport and fitness events across the UK. With races ranging from city centre dashes to scenic woodland runs we’re experts in putting on fun, safe events. We create an unique atmosphere at our events where participants of all abilities from seasoned runners to first time racers feel happy to get involved and take part in our fantastic races.
