Father Joe's Village
San Diego's original and longest-standing Thanksgiving Day turkey trot may look a bit different this year as a virtual event, but its critical mission remains the same: To provide crucial funds to feed people in need through Father Joe’s Villages’ meal program.
San Diego's original and longest-standing Thanksgiving Day turkey trot may look a bit different this year as a virtual event, but its critical mission remains the same: To provide crucial funds to feed people in need through Father Joe’s Villages’ meal program.