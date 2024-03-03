Logo
First Light Adventure
ExternalLink

Anyone who has experienced the edgy exhilaration of moving through new terrain at night will be familiar with the comfort offered by the arrival of first light – that magical moment when the Eastern horizon starts to illuminate with the promise of a new day. It is with this in mind that First Light Adventure brings you training, experiences and events.

Anyone who has experienced the edgy exhilaration of moving through new terrain at night will be familiar with the comfort offered by the arrival of first light – that magical moment when the Eastern horizon starts to illuminate with the promise of a new day. It is with this in mind that First Light Adventure brings you training, experiences and events.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Edgy Trail Run (North)Edgy Trail Run (North)Sheffield
3 Mar
Wayfinder Navigation Run - MarchWayfinder Navigation Run - MarchLongshaw
3 Mar
Edale Skyline Guided RunEdale Skyline Guided RunHope
7 Apr
Peak District Trail Running WeekendPeak District Trail Running WeekendBamford
12 Apr
Edale Skyline Guided RunEdale Skyline Guided RunHope
28 Jul
Linacre Infini Trail RunLinacre Infini Trail RunCutthorpe
9 Nov
Black Moon RisingBlack Moon RisingSutton Scarsdale
30 Dec
image
🇬🇧