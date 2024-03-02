Fleet Feet Vacaville

In its infancy, running was dominated by men. And yet, in 1976, two women decided to open a running store. Friends Sally Edwards and Elizabeth Jansen, both 28 years old, bought a beat up Victorian house in downtown Sacramento, California, and opened the first Fleet Feet. Following the first store, they started the first marathon in Sacramento, the first fun runs and the first triathlons—committing Fleet Feet to the community. After opening a second location up the road in Chico, California, other people began asking about opening their own Fleet Feet locations, which gave rise to the company we are today.