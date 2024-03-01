Our mission is to challenge athletes to achieve goals they once thought impossible, such as completing their first 5K, setting a personal record, or finishing a half marathon or marathon. Florida Road Races offers 5 runner and walker-friendly races throughout beautiful Tampa Bay. From 5K, 10K and 15K races to Half Marathons (Halfathon) and a Marathon, there is a distance for everyone. Join us during yet another year of organizing some of the best races in Florida!