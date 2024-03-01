Our mission is to challenge athletes to achieve goals they once thought impossible, such as completing their first 5K, setting a personal record, or finishing a half marathon or marathon. Florida Road Races offers 5 runner and walker-friendly races throughout beautiful Tampa Bay. From 5K, 10K and 15K races to Half Marathons (Halfathon) and a Marathon, there is a distance for everyone. Join us during yet another year of organizing some of the best races in Florida!
Our mission is to challenge athletes to achieve goals they once thought impossible, such as completing their first 5K, setting a personal record, or finishing a half marathon or marathon. Florida Road Races offers 5 runner and walker-friendly races throughout beautiful Tampa Bay. From 5K, 10K and 15K races to Half Marathons (Halfathon) and a Marathon, there is a distance for everyone. Join us during yet another year of organizing some of the best races in Florida!