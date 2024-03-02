Flying Fox Running
The aim of Flying Fox Running is to bring new exciting races and events to the South West starting with two new night races. Our events are all open to all abilities of runners, there are generous cut off times and we want our events to be fun an inclusive events that can welcome all runners.
The aim of Flying Fox Running is to bring new exciting races and events to the South West starting with two new night races. Our events are all open to all abilities of runners, there are generous cut off times and we want our events to be fun an inclusive events that can welcome all runners.