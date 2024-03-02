Force 12 Events
We love the Brecon Beacons and Black Mountains. 10 years of history behind the Beacons Ultra has led to the creation of the Beacons Trail Marathon, the Beacons 50 and the Beacons 100. Our water is cold, our routes are rugged and the weather just does what it wants!
We love the Brecon Beacons and Black Mountains. 10 years of history behind the Beacons Ultra has led to the creation of the Beacons Trail Marathon, the Beacons 50 and the Beacons 100. Our water is cold, our routes are rugged and the weather just does what it wants!