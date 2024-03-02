Fortitude Racing Ltd.
Fortitude Racing Ltd is a company born from passionate individuals who are inspired by generations of ultra distance runners and their home city of Sheffield. The Steel City 60 is their annual ultra distance race. With a wealth of experience and knowledge of running, they are driven to hosting unique and memorable events that aim to showcase South Yorkshire.
