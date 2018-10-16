The Four Vines Running Festival was first run in 2018 and is unique in that runners (in the marathon) get to experience running through four beautiful vineyards and country roads between them. Runners will get experience Tahbilk, Fowles, Box Grove and Mitchelton wineries during the the Four Vines journey. Four Vines is known for it's over sized, heavy medals, and the food, wine and live music experience at the finish line and 2019 will be bigger and better than last year. In 2018, we saw over 500 athletes join us for the inaugural event.