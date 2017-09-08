Freebird Events
Freebird Events are hosting 10 Triathlon events across Yorkshire in 2017. From junior events to sprint distance, to middle distance including pool and open-water swims, the range of events covers a broad spectrum allowing for mixed abilities of competitors to take part throughout the year.
Freebird Events are hosting 10 Triathlon events across Yorkshire in 2017. From junior events to sprint distance, to middle distance including pool and open-water swims, the range of events covers a broad spectrum allowing for mixed abilities of competitors to take part throughout the year.