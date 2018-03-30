Friends of Welford & Wickham Primary School
Organised by the parents of Welford and Wickham Primary School pupils, 100% of the profits go to the Welford and Wickham Friends Association, Registered Charity Number 1114025, whose sole purpose is to raise funds for Welford and Wickham Primary School.
