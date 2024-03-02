From its humble beginnings in 2003, our London club has gone from strength to strength but we have never forgotten who we are. We welcome everyone, regardless of background and abilities. Our training sessions cater for all levels, from total novices, pro athletes to age-group winners. Thanks to our supportive atmosphere, we inspire each other to go that little bit further and achieve our goals. In addition to our outstanding training programmes and sporting performances, all of our coaches and committee members are volunteers, offering high-quality advice, experience, help and support to benefit our members. You’ll find a great social scene at Ful-on Tri, with weekly pub nights after training and plenty of events throughout the year. We have a 50:50 male:female ratio so the club has a great balance and atmosphere. Above all, we ensure that everyone feels included and supported. At Ful-on Tri, we love to share our knowledge, from swim technique to the best flapjack recipes, as we feel it is the best way to create new personal bests and fantastic friendships.