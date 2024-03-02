Galloway Activity Centre
Galloway Activity Centre occupies a stunning location on the banks of Loch Ken in Dumfries and Galloway, South West Scotland in the heart of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere. With our team of expert adventure instructors and our beautiful surroundings, we specialize in providing exciting and memorable holidays in a safe and friendly family atmosphere.
Galloway Activity Centre occupies a stunning location on the banks of Loch Ken in Dumfries and Galloway, South West Scotland in the heart of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere. With our team of expert adventure instructors and our beautiful surroundings, we specialize in providing exciting and memorable holidays in a safe and friendly family atmosphere.