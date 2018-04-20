Gateshead Harriers & Athletics Club
Gateshead Harriers & Athletics Club were founded in 1904 as Gateshead St. Mary's Church Running Club. Originally for men only, ladies joined in 1951. Today we cater for all athletes, from 8yrs+ to veterans in all athletics disciplines through winter and summer.
Gateshead Harriers & Athletics Club were founded in 1904 as Gateshead St. Mary's Church Running Club. Originally for men only, ladies joined in 1951. Today we cater for all athletes, from 8yrs+ to veterans in all athletics disciplines through winter and summer.