GB Row is the ultimate rowing challenge. Complex tides and very changeable British weather mean good navigation skills are required, as well as the tactical ability to make the most of weather and sea conditions, which can be as important as a team’s strength, stamina and endurance. The race is organised by rowers who have been there themselves, meaning GB Row’s priority is to ensure teams have an enjoyable and safe race round the spectacular British coastline.
GB Row is the ultimate rowing challenge. Complex tides and very changeable British weather mean good navigation skills are required, as well as the tactical ability to make the most of weather and sea conditions, which can be as important as a team’s strength, stamina and endurance. The race is organised by rowers who have been there themselves, meaning GB Row’s priority is to ensure teams have an enjoyable and safe race round the spectacular British coastline.