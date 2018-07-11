German Family Society
The German Family Society was founded in 1955 at St. Bernard’s Catholic church by Danubeswabian (Folk-German), German and Austrian immigrants. In the 1960’s, we moved to the German American Club in Akron, then in 1973 to our present location (Donau Park) in Brimfield Twp.
