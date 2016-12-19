Get Set North
Get Set North Events is a family run business with extensive experience in sports events management throughout the North of England. Ian is the Company Director and is supported by his wife Vicky, Communications Manager, son Kieran, Events Officer and daughter Cara. Marianne provides valuable support as an Events Officer.
Get Set North Events is a family run business with extensive experience in sports events management throughout the North of England. Ian is the Company Director and is supported by his wife Vicky, Communications Manager, son Kieran, Events Officer and daughter Cara. Marianne provides valuable support as an Events Officer.