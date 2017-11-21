Giving Back
Giving Back is the ethical online fundraising service founded and run by a working UK charity. We are committed to reducing the cost of online fundraising and we guarantee that, should we make a profit, every penny will go directly to a registered UK charity, so you can really feel good about giving.
