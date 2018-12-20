Gold Coast Ultras was established by former ultra runner, Ian Cornelius, upon his return from New Zealand in 2002. The Australian 100 km championships had ceased to be held as a dedicated race from 1998 and Ian re-established this race as a dedicated race in 2003. He acted as race director for Kurrawa to Duranbah from 1999 while still in NZ and took over the ownership of that race in 2002.
