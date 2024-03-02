Grail Quest Race
Grail Quest is a ye olde medieval themed obstacle course race based in Somerset, taking place over 8km with 50+ obstacles. You’ll have to attack “Battle Of Wessex” with the courage of a medieval Knight, conquer “Agincourt” and trample, crawl or swim through the trenches. We change the course and obstacles every year, to keep you returning Knights guessing.
