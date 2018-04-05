Grantham Running Club is a road and cross country running club for all abilities of adults. Since forming in 2010, we have been a vibrant, growing club with almost 200 members and three UKA trained coaches supported by twelve run leaders. We hope that joining not only improves the times and enjoyment from your running but also introduces you to new friends and the activities we take part in. In addition to training together five times a week and organising and competing in many local events.