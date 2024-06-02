OTG Events is Glendale based event production company that is focused on producing hyper local running experiences. Founded in 2015 by Choy and Leland, OTG Event’s first production was the 2016 Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K. Events produced and operated by OTG Events include the Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay, Griffith Park Trail Run 11K, Half Marathon, and Relay, and the Mt. Hollywood 12K | 8K Trail Run.