Grit OCR
Headquartered in Southern California, Grit OCR is an endurance event organization dedicated to making life-changing experiences through challenging endurance events for anyone who is looking to push themselves to the next level of their lives. We are passionate, committed, and creative folks who enjoy being healthy and sharing great experiences together.
