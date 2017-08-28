Lions Clubs came to the UK in 1950 when a Club was formed in Tonbridge, Kent. The organisation continued to grow in the UK and Guildford Lions Club was formed in 1967. Since then Guildford Lions Club has grown and in recent years has usually had 45 – 50 members, male and female. This is the time to consider joining Guildford Lions part of Lions Club International the largest voluntary organisation in the world with over 1.3m members worldwide and over 18,000 members in the UK.