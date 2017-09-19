Halesowen Triathlon Club
Halesowen Tri is affiliated to Triathlon England, the British Triathlon Federation and England Athletics. We aim to provide facilities for all members to participate in triathlon and multisport. Halesowen Tri has various coaching and training sessions each week in each discipline within the sport of triathlon.
Halesowen Tri is affiliated to Triathlon England, the British Triathlon Federation and England Athletics. We aim to provide facilities for all members to participate in triathlon and multisport. Halesowen Tri has various coaching and training sessions each week in each discipline within the sport of triathlon.