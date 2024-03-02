Hartshill Runners are a new running club based in Telford, catering for beginners and improver running. We meet every Monday-Wednesday-Friday at 18:30 at Hartshill Park Oakengates, in Telford. We aim to have 3 groups, all run by qualified leaders, distance can range fron up to 5K,to 10K and beyond, paces vary. If you are new to running or would like to start, then Hartshill Runners offer a C25K programme to get you started, please check our facebook page for the next avaliable course.