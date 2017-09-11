Hastings Lions Club

We were chartered in 1969 and serve the towns of Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea. We have a mixed membership which numbers 19. Four of these members hold the Melvyn Jones Fellowship the highest award available to a Lion, for their extraordinary service and dedication over the years. Two of our members have been recognised with MBE Honours from HM The Queen for their services to charity.
We were chartered in 1969 and serve the towns of Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea. We have a mixed membership which numbers 19. Four of these members hold the Melvyn Jones Fellowship the highest award available to a Lion, for their extraordinary service and dedication over the years. Two of our members have been recognised with MBE Honours from HM The Queen for their services to charity.