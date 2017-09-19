Havering Triathlon Club
Havering Triathlon Club is a warm and welcoming diverse group for all triathlon and multisport abilities. We have a work hard, play hard attitude and plenty of ambition and charisma, so be prepared for plenty of banter, enjoyment and fun.
