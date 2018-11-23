Helen & Douglas House
Helen & Douglas House is a home from home for local terminally ill children and their families. We provide round-the-clock care in a warm, loving environment. We’re a comforting cocoon filled with laughter, a peaceful place where families can create happy memories in their last days, weeks, months or years together.
