Helsby Running Club

We are on the western edge Helsby village, in Cheshire. From junction 14 on the M56, follow the A56 to Helsby and Frodsham. We meet at 6:30pm on Wednesday nights. Why not come along and give it a go? What have you got to lose? And don't worry about your ability. Club members range from the annoyingly good 6min milers to the more human 10min+ milers. We're keen to grow the club — beginners and experienced runners equally welcome! Summer is a great time to run with us — our routes usually take in Helsby and Frodsham hills. Then after the run it's back to the club house for a shower and the reason a lot of us run, a guilt-free beer!