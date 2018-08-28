Highland Events offers both endurance and family-oriented outdoor adventures in one incredible environment. The mighty and the strong will enjoy the Mt Difficulty Ascent and the Northburn 100. ‘Events within an event’ enable entry-level access for youth, families and team entries. Rogaine events are popular with families and competitive athletes who enjoy challenging the body and mind.
