Highland Perthshire Marathon
We are well used to organising outdoor events and we treat the safety of every competitor in every event with the highest standard of care. That is why we have on standby a professional medical organisation which aims to run the event to HSE regulations and provide medical care onsite with ambulance availability.
We are well used to organising outdoor events and we treat the safety of every competitor in every event with the highest standard of care. That is why we have on standby a professional medical organisation which aims to run the event to HSE regulations and provide medical care onsite with ambulance availability.