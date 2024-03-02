Hiller Aviation Museum
Express your need for speed with a unique 2K/5K/10K running event that’s fun and healthy for the whole family. The start of the race route is the San Carlos Airport runway! Like an aircraft on takeoff, you will traverse the length of the entire 2,600 foot runway!
