The HITS Triathlon Series is a new race series designed for seasoned triathletes, as well as first timers. All are invited to compete in the HITS Triathlon Series, from the beginner in the Open and the Sprint, to the experienced triathlete in the Olympic, Half and Full, providing for the first time, "A distance for everyone!TM" A distance for everyone!TM assures you a challenging course geared to your unique level of training, endurance and personal goals.