The ‘Hodgson Brothers Mountain Relay’ is a fell running relay race that started life as the ‘Ian Hodgson Mountain Relay’. It is set in the heart of the Lake District Fells, takes place every year on the first Sunday in October, and is competed by around 70 teams from across the country, but mainly the North of England. It is the longest-running mountain relay in the country.
