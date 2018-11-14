Hollicom Events – The Classic Run Series

Hollicom Events was founded in 2017 with the aim of creating, planning and delivering a series of innovative new mass participation running events across the length and breadth of the UK. There are now hundreds of events across the country all helping participants to achieve their own personal goals. Those can be to get fit, lose weight, run a personal best or raise money for charity. Our aim is to create a different experience for runners of all abilities, from beginners to elite athletes.