Originally set up in 1954 in Huddersfield, but moved to Mirfield in 1990, Hollybank Trust now runs a school, purpose built residential homes for both children and adults, an adult education and daytime activity programme and community adult homes across West and South Yorkshire. Our main site at Roe Head is set in 22 acres of beautiful, well-cared for grounds with views across to the Pennines, & is steeped in History, particularly the older building where all three Bronte sisters were educated.