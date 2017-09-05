Horsham Tri Club

We are a relatively new club based in central Horsham with the primary aim to make our sport as much FUN as possible for all levels and abilities. So whether you are a beginner in all three disciplines, participate in a single disciple and are looking for something different or a current triathlete (of any level), HTC can offer you the scope to enjoy the sports that make up triathlon.
We are a relatively new club based in central Horsham with the primary aim to make our sport as much FUN as possible for all levels and abilities. So whether you are a beginner in all three disciplines, participate in a single disciple and are looking for something different or a current triathlete (of any level), HTC can offer you the scope to enjoy the sports that make up triathlon.