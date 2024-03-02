HospiceCare North Northumberland

HospiceCare is a community nurse-led service working in partnership with Primary Health Care Teams, Social Services, Hospitals, and other voluntary organisations. We are the main provider of palliative care in North Northumberland. Our specialist Hospice at Home care and support is delivered 365 days a year, day or night, planned or in a crisis situation. We also offer a programme of Wellbeing Services from our Wellbeing Centres at Anwick and Berwick.
