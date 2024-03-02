HospiceCare North Northumberland

HospiceCare is a community nurse-led service working in partnership with Primary Health Care Teams, Social Services, Hospitals, and other voluntary organisations.​ We are the main provider of palliative care in North Northumberland. Our specialist Hospice at Home care and support is delivered 365 days a year, day or night, planned or in a crisis situation. We also offer a programme of Wellbeing Services from our Wellbeing Centres at Anwick and Berwick.