How Hard Can it be

ExternalLink

We have been involved in event management for over 11 years working on all race distances from 5K’s right up to Ultra Marathons. We are actively involved in the course build of numerous OCR’s that take place in the UK. When we launched How Hard Can it be Events, we wanted to make running events fun and put on events that we would want to take part in ourselves. That is why we have worked hard to host smaller, friendlier events, where people can relax and get to know people and enjoy the whole running experience. We think this philosophy is what makes us stand out from the crowd.