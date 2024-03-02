Logo
How Hard Can it be
We have been involved in event management for over 11 years working on all race distances from 5K’s right up to Ultra Marathons. We are actively involved in the course build of numerous OCR’s that take place in the UK. When we launched How Hard Can it be Events, we wanted to make running events fun and put on events that we would want to take part in ourselves. That is why we have worked hard to host smaller, friendlier events, where people can relax and get to know people and enjoy the whole running experience. We think this philosophy is what makes us stand out from the crowd.

Upcoming events
The Groundhog MarathonThe Groundhog MarathonTelford
2 Mar
The CODopoly Triple ChallengeThe CODopoly Triple ChallengeCoalport
8 Mar
The Silkin Way UltraThe Silkin Way UltraTelford
23 Mar
The Telford T50 Ultra Trail RunThe Telford T50 Ultra Trail RunTelford
27 Apr
May the 4th Be With YouMay the 4th Be With YouChurch Stretton
3 May
The Shindig in the ShireThe Shindig in the ShireCorfton
18 May
Divorce Day Defib FundraiserDivorce Day Defib FundraiserTelford
8 Jun
The SnickerthonThe SnickerthonBurntwood
22 Jun
July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)Telford
6 Jul
Piece of Cake Trail RunPiece of Cake Trail RunChurch Stretton
13 Jul
Railway UltraRailway UltraCoalport
27 Jul
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute MarathonThe Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute MarathonShrewsbury
4 Aug
Run to the Castle UltraRun to the Castle UltraAberdyfi
17 Aug
Battle of the BordersBattle of the BordersChurch Stretton
7 Sep
Yabba Dabba DoYabba Dabba DoBurntwood
22 Sep
Guardians of the CODRCGuardians of the CODRCTelford
28 Sep
The Pumpkin MarathonThe Pumpkin MarathonTelford
26 Oct
The November NightmareThe November NightmareTelford
27 Oct
The 11th Sunset to Midnight ChallengeThe 11th Sunset to Midnight ChallengeTelford
16 Nov
The Pie'd PiperThe Pie'd PiperLittle Dawley
21 Dec
