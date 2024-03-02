Huddersfield Road Runners Athletic Club
We are a small and friendly club and can cater for all abilities – young or old, fast or slow, male or female. We are always happy to see new faces! We are the running section of the Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club (HRUFC) based at Lockwood Park, Brewery Drive, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD4 6EN.
