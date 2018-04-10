Hyde Park Harriers is a friendly, inclusive running club catering for adults of all ages and abilities. We also have a small number of junior members. We are mainly a road-running club, but we also take part in cross-country and have a small but growing band of fell-runners in our midst. Occasionally we do track sessions and every month we hold a whole-club interval session that allows the very slowest to mix it up with the quickest.
