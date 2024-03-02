The Impact Marathon Series was born from a dream that we could use the simple power of running to uplift communities and empower runners all over the world. Throughout the Impact process, from the organisations we choose to support, to the way we engage and interact with the projects and the communities, our goal is to take the impalpable and make it real. To take our runners on a journey where they can find out what Impact really means - the direct Impact we can create, as well as how our lives indirectly have an impact that creates ripples across the world. To take a runner and make them an Impact Runner. Nick Kershaw, the founder and CEO, says "When a group of positive, energised people come together with a common purpose, not only do we achieve great things but we make great friends. We arrive as individuals, and we finish the week as one tight community."