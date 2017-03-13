Island Races has hosted a Sprint Triathlon for the last 8 years. It is a sporting event company enthusiastic about introducing a series of triathlons, duathlons, SUP races, Open Water Swims and more harnessing the natural characteristics of Mersea Island and the surrounding areas. We welcome complete beginners and seasoned athletes, seeing people challenging themselves and having fun at the same time.
