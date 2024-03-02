Jubilee Hall Trust
Jubilee Hall Trust’s annual fun run series is scheduled to take place once again on the iconic Hampstead Heath on 11th September 2021. The ‘Run For Your Life’ series will again include different distance options so that everyone can join in.
Jubilee Hall Trust’s annual fun run series is scheduled to take place once again on the iconic Hampstead Heath on 11th September 2021. The ‘Run For Your Life’ series will again include different distance options so that everyone can join in.