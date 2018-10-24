Just Racing

So why should you put your trust in us? Our starting point is always ‘would we like to take part in this event?’ If it’s a yes, we develop the initial concept into a planning and engagement phase to make sure we can do what we think we can and that others will like what we like. By the time we get to race day, we have a dedicated team of people with a shared vision of exceptional athlete care and event delivery embracing equally both beginners and experienced athletes to our event experience. We know the stuff you see is important; quality event marshals, plenty of clear signage, detailed and accurate event information, well stocked feed stations, an amazing finish line experience and great event mementos. But sometimes it’s what you don’t see that’s the most important part of delivering an exceptional event; competent event build and de-rig teams, traffic management plans and teams, local community engagement, exceptional first aid provision, appropriate support teams (bike mechanics, sweep vehicles, water safety, race control and event officials) along with strong partnerships with key stakeholders and local community groups. Over the last 18 years we have delivered a lot of events, including pool based triathlons, open water triathlons at all official distances, trail runs, road runs, cyclosportives, kids triathlons, experiential events and duathlons lerning a lot over this time. I’m pleased to say we are still learning and continue to evolve our events, giving athletes an even greater experience. We look forward to sharing one of them with you soon.